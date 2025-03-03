The National Police investigates the violent death of a man whose body was found on Saturday inside a building in the neighborhood of La Palmilla, in Malaga. Apparently, the man would have died from shots, waiting for the autopsy results.

The death of the man, 39, was produced by the Impact of a firearm. His body was found about 8.30 pm on Saturday at Stuffling of a Fourth Flat floor of a building in the Malaga neighborhood, police sources have confirmed.

The discovery of the body occurred shortly after the National Police began investigating a shooting that left one wounded in one foot in the same areawhose victim was transferred in a private car to a hospital, according to the information advanced by The confidential.

Also, and according to the newspaper SouthThe researchers confirmed that the mortal victim He was shot at the twelfth floor of the block and tried to go down to the street to ask for help, But it fell collapsed on the fourth floor. This man would have been shot in the chest.

The homicide group has taken charge of investigations in order to clarify the facts and power Determine if both shooting and death are related to each other.