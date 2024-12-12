A school in Granada is under scrutiny. This Wednesday it was known that three minors are being investigated for an alleged sexual assault on a colleague at the center after her parents reported it a couple of months ago. Now, just a day later, it has come to light a new case of abuse in which the same children would be involved, who have already been changed centers as a result of what happened.

This has been confirmed by sources familiar with this case for which the National Police maintains open an investigation and in which the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Junta de Andalucía are also intervening.

The first complaint took place in the month of October, when a student went to the emergency room for “irritation and pain” in the vaginal area. The second occurred after the minors were transferred to another school, although everything indicates that both attacks would have occurred during breaks at the beginning of the coursein September or October, according to the newspaper Ideal.

According to this same source, there would be “some similarity” between both cases due to the injuries and the testimonies of both victims. However, if the abuses are confirmed, the alleged perpetrators they would be unimpeachable: They would be exempt from criminal responsibility due to their young age, as confirmed this past Wednesday by the Government’s subdelegate in Granada, José Antonio Montilla.

The Andalusian Minister of Educational Development and Vocational Training, María del Carmen Castillo, stated this Wednesday that “these things happen because our boys and girls have a indiscriminate access to the Internetto social networks and pornography.” In addition, “they repeat actions that are not common in children of those ages, unless they see them or suffer them in turn,” he commented. He thus called to protect minors, “to everyone”, putting a limit on free access to an environment where “there are no protection measures” for them, he concluded.