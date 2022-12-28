pavel antovthe Russian tycoon who founded Vladimir Standard, a successful sausage company, was found dead on Sunday.

The confused facts hold that Antov fell from the window of a hotel in India, two days after a friend of his also died during his stay in the same country.

The death of the 65-year-old millionaire adds to a list of suspicious and controversial deaths of several eccentric Russian figures accused of openly criticizing the Russia-Ukraine war.

Antov was a member of the legislative assembly of the Vladimir region, near the capital Moscow, and last June he was embroiled in controversy condemning Russian missile attacks on Ukraine in leaked WhatsApp conversations.

preliminary investigations

The death of Russian tycoon and politician Pavel Antov, who fell from the third floor of a hotel in India days after the death of one of his travel companions, is being investigated by the Police, who this Wednesday stated that they give priority to the suicide hypothesis.

Antov, who was known as the king of sausages for his meat empire, died after falling from the third floor of the Sai International hotel in the Odisha city of Rayagada, District Police Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma said in a statement. collected by The Hindu newspaper.

Sharma claimed that one of the tycoon’s companions, Vladimir Budanov, was found dead last Friday at the hotel after suffering a heart attack. Antov, 65, was “depressed by death and he also passed away”, Sharma maintains.

The receptionist at the establishment, Bijaya Kumar Swain, who was in the building when the event took place, explained to Efe that Antov was celebrating his birthday at the hotel, where he arrived on December 21 accompanied by three other people, including the also Russian Budanov.

Swain affirmed that Budanov had “drank a lot of bottles of alcohol” the night before he died.

Hotel Sai International, where the Russian tycoon died See also 60 killed in bridge collapse in India Photo: Twitter @Mahboobahmad110

Regarding the accusations against Antov for his position on the war in Ukraine, the tycoon apologized days after the leak and claimed to be a patriot and support the war.

Antov’s death joins the list of millionaires of Russian nationality who have died in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the war. Several of them have fallen from windows.

Last September, the executive director of the Russian Far Eastern Development Corporation, Ivan Pechorin, died after falling from a ship in the Sea of ​​Japan near Russky Island.

That same month, the president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, died after falling out of the window of the Moscow hospital where he was admitted. Lukoil’s board of directors was critical of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

With information from Efe

