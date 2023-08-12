Saturday, August 12, 2023, 2:26 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard is investigating the stabbing of a young man, in the early hours of this Saturday, in Torre Pacheco. The victim, according to sources from the body, had to be operated on at the Los Arcos de San Javier hospital and is admitted with a reserved prognosis. The agents are now awaiting her recovery so that they can take her statement and advance the investigations.

The events occurred around three in the morning when some of the young man’s friends took him to the Torre Pacheco health center, explaining that he had been stabbed. The man had a stab wound to the side and a superficial wound to the abdomen.

The toilets alerted the Local Police and, given the condition of the affected person, they transferred him to the aforementioned hospital without having been identified. The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard has taken charge of the case and is waiting to be able to advance in their investigations. At the moment, sources from the body confirmed, there have been no arrests.

Another man appeared at around five in the morning at the municipal health center with superficial injuries and, although the possibility that both events could be related was initially assessed, everything points to another altercation.