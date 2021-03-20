At Song Festival of Eurovision 2021, Russia should be represented by Manizha, a Tajikistan-born singer and women’s rights activist. The performer will do the song Russian woman (Russian woman), which glorifies the strength of Russian women and speaks of sexism in that country.

It is that, from this, a sturdy Russian investigative body announced that is examining the song which would be presented, conditionally, during the month of May at the Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in the Ahoy Rotterdam, from Roterdam, The Netherlands.

The problems and the deliberations to come have to do with the singer also set a position in favor of the rights of the LGTBQ collective. A gesture that, according to previous experiences and persecutions, strongly irritates the administration headed by Vladimir Putin.

Now, it seems, this young woman was the subject of numerous misogynistic insults since she was chosen to participate in the festival, a determination that arose from having been the most voted in a Russian TV show, where he was left with almost 40% of the vote.

The “suspicious” song highlights the strength of Russian women and calls for greater independence and resistance against sexist beauty models. / Photo Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The Investigation Committee, a body that studies major criminal cases, claimed that it had received a complaint about this song. The complaint demands that the lyrics of the song of the singer Manizha be searched “Possible illegal statements.”

The comptroller stated that “The verses will be examined according to the procedure established by law.” The statement was made by Svetlana Petrenko, cited by Russian agencies as the person in charge of the area.

As if this were not enough, an association of Russian Orthodox women He went on to say in an open letter that the singer’s “stage image” seeks to vilify and rustically submit Russian women.

In the chorus of the theme the strength of the Russian woman is praised. There Manizha sings with passion: “Every Russian woman needs to know / You are strong enough to break the wall.”

Manizha’s participation in the Eurovision contest, which will take place in Rotterdam, could be in danger if the Russian authorities consider that the song that would take her there is “offensive”. / Photo Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The Russian Union of Orthodox Women argued then that the song inspires “hatred towards men, which undermines the foundations of a traditional family“.

For its part, Veteranskie Vesti, a website for war veterans, he also shared another open letter and asked the head of the Investigation Committee to initiate due “criminal process” on the content of the song. The theme aims “To insult and seriously humiliate the human dignity of Russian women.”

Known simply as Manizha, she is a Russian-Tajik singer-songwriter born in 1991.

He started his career in 2003 as child singer and later, after a fame of “child prodigy”, acted with the groups Ru.Kola, Assai and Krip De Shin, before starting a solo career.

In 1994, Manizha and his family fled Tajikistan due to the Tajik Civil War and later they settled in Moscow. After arriving in the Russian capital, Manizha began studying piano at a music school. He also went through the career of Psychology at the Russian State University of Humanities, where Respect for diversity and the Human Rights of minorities remain a debt that the government of Vladimir Putin does not seem to have any interest in settling.

