The National Police has opened an investigation after the shooting death of a man whose body was found this Saturday morning on the street in the Malaga town of Fuengirola.

The events occurred around 1:55 a.m., as confirmed by police sources, who have indicated that they are working to identify the man. The victim has been found on Asturias Street, in the middle of a public street, the sources have pointed out, who have indicated that The body had gunshot wounds.one of them in the head.

From Emergencies 112 Andalucía they have stated that they received a call from a witness who He said he heard gunshots and that there was a man lying in the street. At that moment, the National and Local Police and the 061 health workers were notified, from where they confirmed a deceased person in his 30s to 112.

Likewise, according to police sources, they have located and intervened at the scene of the events. a long firearm under a vehicleplus several pods.