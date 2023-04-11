Considered cancer as the main cause of death in the world and to which almost 10 million deaths are attributed annually, in the Faculty of Biological Chemical Sciences (FCQB) of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) Research is being carried out on the resistance generated by some organisms to certain drugs to eliminate cancerous tumors, which will be a great advance in the fight against this disease.

Aldo Francisco Clemente Sotoresponsible for the project, which is financed by resources from the house of studies itself through the PROFAPIexplained that what he is specifically working on is the molecular bases that lead to the resistance of the cancer itself to chemotherapy, since he said, most of the patients with tumors who start treatment generally have a good response, but later they present relapses in their evolution.

“In our line of research we have some projects where we want to see what these cancer cells do, what mechanisms are put into operation to fight against these drugs that are used in the clinic to fight cancer. Because, as you know, it is common to hear that there are very aggressive cases of cancer where the person relapses or is relapsed, and this often has to do with resistance to those drugs that are used in chemotherapy and that are ineffective. ”, he emphasized.

He specialist in the evaluation of molecules with carcinogenic activity of the UAS stated that unfortunately not only in our country, but worldwide, cancer is already a public health problem, therefore, sensitive and concerned about the issue, is that this project is being developed, which is expected in the coming months to have results that affect its attack and provide alternatives against this aggressive disease.

“We have very interesting advances where we are generating a resistance model, that is, from cells that at some point were extracted from those cancer patients, cell lines already established in laboratories. We are generating a resistance model in them and now we are studying the mechanisms that these cells use to defend themselves against these drugs and to be able to resist”, he pointed out.

Clemente Soto mentioned that, once this knowledge of the mechanism that cells make is achieved, it will then allow the testing of drugs that can fight these resistant cancer cells, results that will be published in high-impact scientific journals, thus contributing tangible way in the fight against this disease that has claimed so many lives.