After a video in which professors from the Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design of the University of Mendoza made fun of it, the educational center opened an investigation and assured that they will adopt “the corresponding measures.”

“An investigation has been opened immediately and summary information has been ordered, as a result of which the corresponding measures will be adopted,” they remarked from the institution.

As evidenced in the video, three teachers who teach the subject History III debated the return of an exam with derogatory phrases and adjectives towards the students of the institution, who had just taken orally.

“I couldn’t take the laugh anymore,” says one of the teachers after a student finished performing, while another of the teachers adds: “Hire this girl to teach the classes, because she thinks she’s the teacher.”

“Let’s put a six on it to never see it again, because I can’t even see it,” is heard in the virtual conversation. Regarding the same student, another of the teachers says that “she has a very self-confident tone that fucks you up.” At the end, the phrase that acted as a trigger is heard: “We’re going to do shit last too.”

Immediately, the video went viral on social networks and dozens of users harshly criticized the attitude of the teachers. “These are professors from the University of Mendoza. They are the least professional I saw in my life. But it is also just one more example of what students of people who believe in a power echelon have to tolerate,” it was read in Twitter

“Nothing to challenge them if they don’t have even a little pedagogy. You finish performing. There is a subject that you did not remember a lot, but you piloted it, you showed security. Laughter is heard from the other side. You were not enough, they say that they are going to kill you, that you did not like you, you cannot give up with such determination, “said one of the students themselves.

According to the protocol of the University of Mendoza, the oral exams dictated by Zoom had to be recorded and recorded on the platform. For their part, the teachers themselves would have forgotten to finish the recording during the debate, so that all the students of the commission would have had access to the video, which went viral on the afternoon of last Thursday.

Look also

Look also



“