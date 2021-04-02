Agents at the jewelry store raided, this Wednesday. / Ros Caval / aGM

The National Police continues with the investigation to try to identify the three young people who broke into the Nueva Condomina shopping center with motorcycles this Tuesday and robbed a jewelry store armed with a pistol. The Group of Robberies has taken up the case and is looking for clues that will lead them to the three assailants.

According to sources close to the case, one of the aspects that are being investigated is the possible relationship of this group with other coups that would have occurred in the capital for some time now. Investigators suspect that these three assailants could be related to another robbery perpetrated on March 11 in a game room in the Murcian district of Churra, not far from the Nueva Condomina shopping center.

On that occasion, three hooded men – with a constitution similar to that of the young people who broke into Nueva Condomina and were captured on video – waited for the owner of the game room in a nearby field. According to the sources, the group beat the victim and threatened him, putting a gun to his head until he gave them the collection of the day. The amount amounted to about 11,000 euros. On that occasion, the robbers fled the area on foot.