A police officer from the Mexican Security Secretariat is being investigated for his possible participation in the aggression by an armed group against journalists from EL UNIVERSAL and environmental activists who carried out an investigation around the Santa Lucía Airport in Tecamac, State of Mexico.

The SS itself announced that it is inquiring with its operational area in order to establish whether or not one of its elements participated in the attack and death threats registered on Tuesday, March 30, in San Pablo Tecalco, while those mentioned were doing his work.

EL UNIVERSAL journalists and environmental activists were intercepted by armed individuals, who forced them to erase the material they had documented; apparently, one of the armed subjects wore a vest with the legend “State Police”.

If this fact is confirmed, the Mexican agency assured that it will act with all the corresponding legal and administrative resources in endorsement of its commitment to zero tolerance for any public servant who departs from the principles of legality, objectivity, honesty and respect for Human Rights.

Read more: These are the road damages due to the start of the reconstruction of the underground section on L12

Journalists investigating AIFA resources attacked

On Tuesday, March 30, it was announced that a group of journalists from EL UNIVERSAL and environmental protection activists were attacked and received death threats from five armed men in Tecámac, State of Mexico.

this while documented the extraction of tepetate on the Tecalco-Chiconautla hillin the town of San Pablo Tecalco, in Tecámac, Edomex, which will be assigned to the consolidation of the infrastructure of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

In the place, the activists guided the journalists in the zone to document and corroborate the extraction of the tepetate; moments later, during the collection of testimonies and photographs, a Toyota Hilux truck arrived at the scene.

Five men got out of the unit, one of these subjects was carrying a long firearm, with which he intimidated the communicators so that they would not continue with the collection of testimonies.

The armed group forced the reporters, a photographer and an activist to delete everything they had recorded while they threatened them with shots from the long gun carried by one of the aggressors. They assured them that they would take their lives if they returned to the place.

Read more: Get to know the 4 World Heritage Sites that the State of Mexico has

Although the SS mentions investigating a possible state police officer, the version published by El UNIVERSAL refers to two men wearing vests with the legend “State Police”, who would have beaten the activists and forced the journalists to hand over the testimonies of the tenants. where they asked to stop the extraction of tepetate on the hill.