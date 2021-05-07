The largest massacre in the history of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), perpetrated on Thursday in the Jacarezinho favela, has put the security forces on the ropes. The City Prosecutor’s Office announced this Friday that it has opened an investigation after witnesses denounced that the death of 24 people was due to revenge by the Brazilian Police after being killed shortly before by a shot to the head an agent who participated in a operation against drug traffickers operating in the place. Neighbors, who posted videos on social media, claimed that the uniformed men invaded residences without judicial authorization, shot individuals who had surrendered and confiscated mobile phones in an attempt to erase evidence.

«The Police do not act out of emotion. It was a very well planned operation, which complied with all the protocols and was the result of 10 months of investigation, “defended Commissioner Rodrigo Oliveira. “The criminals were recruiting the children of the workers and even prohibiting someone’s right to have a relationship with the person they love. If for some reason the drug traffickers did not approve that union, that person could even lose his life, “he denounced, while he wanted to make it clear that” the bandits, traffickers and murderers tried to kill the agents and there was no choice but to repel that unjust aggression”.

The inhabitants of Jacarezinho, an impoverished and violent neighborhood in the northern part of the city that is considered the base of the Comando Vermelho, the most active criminal group in Rio de Janeiro, maintain that they were victims of police abuse. Oliveira, on the contrary, criticizes the “judicial activism” that is being carried out and affirms that the photos and videos uploaded to the Internet to show possible crimes are false and others were taken on different dates and even in different locations.

UN concern



The Rio Prosecutor’s Office, in any case, has already begun investigations to clarify the facts. Similarly, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in tune with organizations such as Human Rights Watch, declared himself “deeply concerned” after the bloody operation and asked the Brazilian Justice for an “independent and impartial investigation.” “We have received worrying reports that the police did not take the necessary measures to preserve the evidence at the crime scene,” lamented Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the institution.