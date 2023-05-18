The National Police and the First Instance and Instruction Court number 2 of Melilla are investigating what is going to be the biggest electoral fraud in the history of democracy in Spain: the alleged massive purchase of votes by post in Melilla. The alert voice has been given by the very high volume of ballots already registered in the post offices: they are close to 10,000 votes on a census of 55,187 citizens residing in the autonomous city with the right to vote.

The Government delegate in Melilla, Sabrina Moh, this Thursday reported the official opening of this investigation by the Ministry of the Interior and the concern in the Executive over the alleged purchase of those ten thousand votes. “We could be talking about a third of the representatives of the Melilla Assembly,” she explained, taking as a reference the number of voters in the 2019 elections, when some 34,000 people voted.

The deadline to claim the vote by mail ended this Thursday, so the final data for votes by mail will not be known until this Friday. According to official data, as of last Wednesday, the requests for voting by mail in the city then amounted to a total of 9,905, representing 17.95% of voters, while the average for the rest of Spain was 2.47%.

The calculations confirm that the figures collected four years ago are far exceeded, when the vote by mail in the autonomous city already broke all national records, raising suspicions at that time. So there were 4,210 pallets requested by mail, a proportion much higher than the rest of the country. However, that figure could triple in these 2023 elections. And it is that the Interior estimates that the vote by mail in Melilla in these elections could reach 20% of the total ballots.

32 investigated



Police investigations point to the existence of a vote-buying network, especially among marginalized people, unemployed or with drug problems with cash payments that vary between 50 and 200 euros.

In the crosshairs of the agents and Judge Carmen María Perle are up to 32 people for payment in exchange for mail vote requests, whose ballots have then been delivered to the offices by members of the network. An organization that, the investigators suspect, would later have been ‘resold’ to one or two of the parties participating in these elections to increase their electoral support.

According to the estimates of the agents, the purchased votes could represent between 6 and 8 of the 25 deputies that make up the assembly and, therefore, definitively tip the balance of the government of the autonomous city.

And it is that suspicions and investigations into electoral fraud have been recurrent in different electoral processes in Melilla. The two main political parties in the Assembly, PP and CPM, have accused each other of being behind the alleged irregularities in voting by mail and the theft of electoral documentation from Post Office workers, which prompted the Security Forces to carry out escort work.

43 electoral folders



During the last week, at least five postmen have been robbed to steal ballots. At least 43 folders with electoral documentation have been stolen.

Faced with this situation, the Zone Electoral Board (JEZ) agreed on Wednesday that voters by mail identify themselves with ID when depositing their vote at the Melilla Post Office. This Thursday, the Central Electoral Board (JEC) extended this order to all post offices in the country for any vote destined for the autonomous city. This measure – according to sources of the investigation – will prevent the members of the network from presenting previously purchased fraudulent votes en masse in the Post Office, but will not prevent the citizens who have sold their ballots from registering them personally.

The JEZ justified the measure because the figures for voting by mail in the autonomous city “are unsustainable and, without much intellectual effort, they suggest that there could be irregularities” in the process.

The JEZ, however, for the moment has refused to suspend the vote-by-mail process in Melilla because – it understands – such an extreme measure would require that there have been a “relevant adulteration of the electoral process and based on objective data”, which does not attend at the moment.