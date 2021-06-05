The Supreme Court of Santa Fe began a process to investigate the actions of a judge who freed an accused of raping a woman on the grounds that he used a condom, which questions according to his decision that it has occurred. a situation of abuse and submission.

Rodolfo Mingarini’s resolution, which dismissed preventive detention for a 28-year-old bricklayer accused of raping a woman in a town located north of the capital of Santa Fe, it was known this week and caused a broad repudiation from different organizations and referents in the social, judicial and political fields.

“I cannot relate and enter into the logic of placing the condom to have this relationship when it has to be subjecting the victim,” the magistrate surprised at a hearing held last Sunday.

When the case took effect, the attorney general of the Supreme Court of Santa Fe, Jorge Barraguirre, confirmed this Friday that an administrative process was initiated against Mingarini that will determine if there are elements to advance the process, which can later be transformed into the opening of a administrative summary, in the dismissal of the judge or in the file of the proceedings.

“I would like not to advance any type of opinion because, having the prosecution in charge, I have a duty of objectivity. What I can confirm is that there is a request for an administrative investigation made both by the Court itself, through the Secretary of the Government, and by the Attorney General. Public knowledge of this decision was immediately made, since yesterday (Thursday) there is an administrative process underway that we will see how it continues ”, confirmed Barraguirre in dialogue with Radio Two of Rosario.

As part of the process, an investigator is appointed who will collect evidence on the case, then grant the possibility of a discharge from the investigated judge and then submit his conclusions to the Procuratorate for an opinion.

In September 2019, Santa Fe saw the first dismissal in the country of a judge for his misogynistic sentences, discriminatory and stigmatizing. The decision found Nicolás Muse Chemes guilty of degrading treatment against abused girls and adolescents.

Last year an attempt was made to move forward with a similar process against Villa Constitución judge Ignacio Vacca, who had released a man accused of femicide against his partner, who was burned and died after dying for several days.

Although the Attorney General’s Office tried to move forward to remove him, the Court did not understand it that way and Vacca is currently under administrative investigation.

The Mingarini case

Among his controversial arguments, Mingarini said he could not understand how the defendant “is going to have forced relationships, pushing and subduing her,” taking the time “to apply the condom and then advance over the body of the victim who refused.”

“That is what generates the greatest doubt,” he explained before stating that there is not “enough evidence” that there was an abuse.

At the hearing, it had to be decided whether the accused continued the process in preventive detention or in freedom. Mingarini arranged, albeit with restrictive measures, to grant him his freedom, wielding a curious theory of events that not even the defendant’s defense had put forward.

“With magistrates like this, the perpetrators do not even need defense lawyers”, questioned through a statement the group Ni Una menos, which also demanded that Barraguirre be investigated the magistrate, as finally resolved by the provincial Supreme Court.

The investigation of the case began in April, when a woman reported that a bricklayer working on a nearby construction site entered her home and forced her to have sex. Finally, and with the help of a friend, she managed to identify him through social networks and reported him. The defendant surrendered when he learned that the Police were looking for him.

In the different studies to which the complainant was subjected, it was found, as stated by the prosecutor Celeste Minitti at the hearing, that “the victim is oriented in time and space, without alterations in memory, or sensory-perceptual alterations and that, in addition, throughout his story several moments of anguish can be recorded in relation to the fact that he was recounting what happened ”.

The medical reports confirmed injuries consistent with abuse and also blows to different parts of the body. When the bricklayer turned himself in, he accepted that there was a sexual relationship, but denied having committed abuse.

“I do not mean that the victim is lying or that the accused is lying. What I mean is that the evidence leaves us with a possibility analysis to conclude, but not that this probably happened as it has been reported, ”said Mingarini.

“The injuries he has at the genital level are not conditioned by a carnal access, a forced penetration, but we have to abide by what the victim tells us,” added the judge. In addition, he valued to grant him the freedom that the accused appeared when he found out that he was wanted by the Police.

Beyond being released, the case still to be resolved in an oral trial. The organization Ni Una menos Santa Fe recalled that Mingarini made a similar decision with a man who burned his partner with boiling water in Santo Tomé.

Mingarini was also a member of the Court that sentenced former world boxing champion Carlos “Tata” Baldomir to 18 years in prison for the sexual abuse of his daughter.

