The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Bolivia reported this Tuesday that investigates an allegation of gang rape perpetrated by at least 11 menthree of them already detained, against a 12-year-old girl in the Andean region of Oruro, in the west of the country.

The prosecutor in the case, Ronald Vargas, stated that this event happened early Monday morning in Oruro, when the minor along with her family attended a “cultural event” where she was “intercepted” by a group of men.

(You can read: Girl was forced to witness and participate in sexual acts: this is known).

These people took her to a “secluded place” and They forced her to consume alcoholic beverages and then “sexually assaulted her”Vargas indicated, according to a press release from the Public Ministry.

The departmental prosecutor of Oruro, Aldo Morales, maintained that the case is under investigation and that the psychological report of the victim and the identification parade have already been carried out, in addition to having a forensic certificate that “demonstrates the existence of the criminal act.”

The report from the Forensic Research Institute (IDIF) indicates that lThe minor presents “obvious signs of physical violence” and abrasions due to friction in the spine,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

(Also: Ecuador | Teacher sexually abused a 13-year-old student: the minor became pregnant).

In the tests carried out Three of the 11 suspects involved in this incident were identified. that they are arrested and will be charged with the crime of aggravated rape of a girl and the Prosecutor’s Office will request their preventive detention.

“We are going to continue working in a coordinated manner with the Police to find the other people responsible so that they submit to justice according to the norm,” said Morales.

The Public Ministry will ask the IDIF to carry out other investigations to clarify this fact, so that “it does not remain in impunity”, and obtain the sentence of 30 years without the right to pardon, the maximum penalty in the country, added the prosecutor.

(You can read: Video: serious crash between two small planes in Mexico leaves at least five dead).

According to data from the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office, inBetween January and August 31 of this year, 1,745 cases of rape of infants were registered in the countryof which the majority occurred in the eastern department of Santa Cruz (565), the central region of Cochabamba (315) and La Paz (307).

EFE

More news

Historic wooden house will be demolished in city with the most expensive square meter in Brazil

Workers found a pre-Hispanic cemetery while excavating a street in Lima

Outrage over the death of a Colombian woman who was murdered by her neighbor in Chile