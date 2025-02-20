A perfectly planned crime that can respond to a Economic mobile. It is the main hypothesis with which the group of homicides of the Civil Guard of Valencia works to try to clarify the cold blood murder of the former mayor of Gandía Arturo Torró … . The lifeless body of the first ‘popular’ mayor of the capital of the Safor between the years 2011 and 2015 was found late last Wednesday with a chest shot and strangulation signs with his vehicle on the highway to the highway to -38. The investigation carried out during the first twenty -four hours by the members of the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Benemérita points to a sabotage studied to the millimeterafter verifying that he suffered a puncture on one of the wheels of his mercy minutes before being executed.

The agents in charge of the investigations, as ABC has learned, already study all the Movements of their companiesas well as social and family relations, without ruling out the possibility that it is a revenge. Hours before being killed, he ate a pot with his wife in a restaurant near Gandía Beach and held different business meetings to try to expand its renewed network of optics in the area.

Torró intended to resume his businesses after several failures and even requested financing among his acquaintances, according to sources of his environment. Of a time to this part, He accumulated outstanding debtsincluding those derived from the ‘Tele 7’ case, a judicial case for which he was sentenced in 2023 to three and a half years in jail for embezzlement in the award of audiovisual communication services between 2012 and 2015 in the town hall that led .

Case ‘Tele7’

Without a doubt, it was one of the scandals that marked the future of his political career. As can be seen from the sentence, it originated after the closure of the municipal station Gandía TV in 2011. Subsequently, they granted contracts to private companies for the provision of certain audiovisual works, of which the judicial investigation concluded that the leader now killed and others involved resolved irregularlypaying an amount greater than due and establishing conditions that benefited particular interests on public.

Thus, Torró owed 337,465 euros -283.125 plus interest since 2015- to the Gandía City Council after the judgment of the Court of Accounts -Aratified by the Supreme- which forced him to return that amount for his accounting responsibility in the unjustified payments to a company in the aforementioned case ‘Tele7’. The Valencian Consistory had only been able to recover a small part of that money after making a tracking of the former mayor.

In parallel, two of its companies, Torró Vision Holding and World Charter 21st centuryand he himself as a natural person, entered into a creditors in 2013. After selling the optics chain +vision to the French group Grandvision in 2008, Torró invested 22.7 million euros of the surplus value in subordinated debt of Bancaja. When the entity entered losses, it suspended the payment of interest in this debt. He always pointed to Bankia – no one after the fall of the savings banks – as the cause of all his ills and initiated a battle in the courts to recover the money. In addition, during his political career he was also splashed in the Punic case for an alleged irregular hiring of online reputation work, an accusation that was filed by the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón in May 2021.

“I have punctured a wheel”

Although no mobile is ruled out for crime, the economic one is the one that has the most weight among the hypotheses of researchers by debts that dragged the businessman. A murder whose chronology begins about eight in the afternoon last Wednesday when he called a friend to inform him of the advances in his new businesses.

During the conversation, he realized that the notice light for a puncture had been lit on one of the wheels, so he hung and parked the vehicle in the shoulder next to the highway. Several hours later, with the concern that he had not returned home and did not take the phone, his wife accompanied by his sister prepared to follow the GPS trace of your mobile Until they found tourism with the engine on, the lights given and, a few meters thrown on the weeds, Torró’s lifeless body.

The Gandía City Council decreed three days of official mourning because of the death of who was the first mayor in the town. Mayor José Manuel Prieto advocated being “extremely cautious and respectful.”