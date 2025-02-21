The Civil Guard is investigating the Finding of two bodiesa 32 -year -old man and a 43 womanfound on Thursday afternoon inside a house in Montilla (Córdoba).

As confirmed by sources from the Benemérita, the discovery of the bodies has occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in a house of the one known as Neighborhood of the 88 homes, which connects Avenida de Granada with Melgar Street. For now They have not transcended the causes of death nor the circumstances in which the bodies have been found.

In the place of the facts, the corpses have already been lifted, which have been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Córdoba to carry out the autopsies and determine the cause of death.

At the moment, the Civil Guard Does not rule out anything, although the first hypotheses point to a case of macho violencealthough you are waiting to advance in the investigation to confirm that extreme. According to Diario de CórdobaAgents of the Judicial Police work inside the house collecting evidence and in the area several patrols of the Civil Guard and the Local Police have been deployed.