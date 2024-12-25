12/25/2024



Updated at 2:27 p.m.





The body of a person in the middle of the AP-9 road in Vigo has startled Christmas morning in the Galician city. As reported by 112, the body He was found at 6 in the morning.

It was located at kilometer 2 of this highway at the Vigo exit. Emergency services and agents from the Civil Guard, National and Local Police went to the scene of the events.

The first hypothesis is that of a hit and run.