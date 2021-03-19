The Archive image of the dock of the Port of Cartagena. / jm rodriguez / AGM

The National Police investigates the discovery of a body in the Port of Cartagena this Friday morning. The man, who was between 60 and 70 years old, appeared floating in the water in the area of ​​the dock without a shirt, with the shoelaces untied and the belt without fastening.

Firefighters managed to recover the body around 10 a.m., while the agents cut off access to the area for passers-by who circulated through the Port during the public holiday on the San José bridge.

Investigation sources assured LA VERDAD that the body did not show signs of violence.