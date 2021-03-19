The
The National Police investigates the discovery of a body in the Port of Cartagena this Friday morning. The man, who was between 60 and 70 years old, appeared floating in the water in the area of the dock without a shirt, with the shoelaces untied and the belt without fastening.
Firefighters managed to recover the body around 10 a.m., while the agents cut off access to the area for passers-by who circulated through the Port during the public holiday on the San José bridge.
Investigation sources assured LA VERDAD that the body did not show signs of violence.
