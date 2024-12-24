The body was found under rubble and is awaiting identification.

The Civil Guard investigates the discovery of a corpse inside a well located in the Alicante town of Villajoyosa, sources from the armed institute report.

The discovery occurred this past Monday afternoon, when the agents received a notice from 112 reporting the discovery of a body. under some rubble inside a well in Villajoyosa.

After confirming the facts, the territorial team of the Judicial Police of Altea (Alicante) took over the investigation, with the support of the Special Rescue and Intervention Group in Mountains (GREIM) and the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS).

During this Tuesday, the recovery tasks of the body will begin, whose identification remains pending until its extraction and analysis, the same sources detail.









According to the newspaper Information, the deceased is a 25 year old Moroccan young man for whom his family had been searching for days. According to this medium, the body found in a squatted property was covered with stones and blankets.