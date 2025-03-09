The National Police has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the alleged disappearance of a person, of which no more data have been provided, during this Saturday in the city of Murcia.

The disappearance occurred in the surroundings of the Segura River as it passed through the city of Murcia. From the first moment, as explained, different units of the National Police and the rest of the emergency services moved to the area making a search deployment from the margins of the river and the bridges, specifically at the height of the FICA.

That search ended during the night without results. At the moment, and due to ongoing investigation, the National Police has not contributed more information about this event. Likewise, National Police have requested the collaboration of the Geas Group of the Civil Guard in the search work. In the last hours, the National Police Air Unit, through personnel and drones specialized in air search and recording, has joined the deployment.