The National Police is investigating a new tragedy in the waters of the Region of Murcia linked to the trafficking of people in small boats from Algeria. Agents from the Cartagena Police Station arrested this Friday the pilot of a boat in which nine people were traveling and is investigating the disappearance and death of five others, including a 9-year-old girl, who according to the testimonies of several survivors fell into the sea and they drowned

This is how reliable sources assured LA VERDAD, and added that three of the rescued immigrants, including a woman, were admitted to the Santa Lucía Hospital with a “sharp deterioration” in their health. Not surprisingly, the immigrants, located 30 miles from Cartagena, would have been “adrift for ten days,” according to testimonies collected by the authorities and humanitarian entities. During those long days -in which they were exposed to the sun, the wind and the waves without means of protection and survival-, they ran out of fresh water and drank from the sea. They also had no food.

Three immigrants, hospitalized



For reasons that are being investigated, during the crossing in the Mediterranean at least five people fell into the water and died. Among the dead would be a second pilot of the boat, who apparently jumped into the sea to save the minor.

The sources consulted indicated that, due to the distance in which the boat was found, the time elapsed since the accident and the unknown area in which the accident occurred, a search device for the bodies has not been activated.

The pilot gave a statement at the police station and is scheduled to be handed over to the Cartagena duty court next Monday. He could be charged with promoting illegal immigration and reckless homicide.