Florind Belliu35, and his wife, 28, ornela shehiwere found dead last Saturday morning in the backyard of 2199 Cruger Ave, in the back of a building located in the Bronx, from New York.

(You may be interested in: They auction Prince Henry’s underwear that he used on a trip to Las Vegas)

While the Police investigation into the tragedy continues, it was established that Belliu, the male victim, was a promising young actor and filmmaker born in Albania.

(Also read: Thieves steal more than 2 million dollars in jewelry in just 30 seconds)

(Be sure to read: Vicente Fernández will have a statue in Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico)

The bodies of the couple, who had two small children, were found in the backyard of the building where they lived. According to a New York Post report, investigations showed that Shehi was the first to fall from the sixth floor of the building and Belliu fell seconds later. Police said the circumstances surrounding the couple’s death were still unclear and the investigation was ongoing.

Neighbors said they were a calm and quiet couple. But other inhabitants of the building indicated that Belliu was always in a very bad mood, especially on Friday.

(We recommend you read: China: they change the sentence of two Colombians sentenced to death)

The sources said that the police had received no reports of domestic violence about the couple who moved into the building with their two young children just about three months ago.

According to another hypothesis, the couple would have thrown themselves from the sixth floor of the building through a window, an image that was captured by a camera in the sector.

Neighbors of the couple, parents of two children aged 2 and 6, who were in the apartment when the event occurred, told the Police before the tragedy they heard screaming and a loud argument.

After the incident, many friends posted on social media expressing their condolences. These publications revealed that on Saturday, August 6, when the body of Belliu, it was the young man’s birthday.

The EuroNews Albania agency reported that the actor graduated from the University of the Arts in Tirana, Albaniaand acted on television and theater before settling in New York, where he settled with Ornela and initially worked as a house and apartment salesman.

ELTIEMPO.COM