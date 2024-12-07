The first hypotheses suggest that the man and woman, residing in Barcelona, ​​would have died from carbon monoxide inhalation.





The Civil Guard investigates the causes of the death of a man and a woman, aged 47 and 51, who were staying in a hotel establishment in Medinaceliin the province of Soria.

It was this Saturday morning when the 1-1-2 Emergency Service received a call from the Civil Guard, who had already responded to the call, having found two unconscious people in the accommodation room.

It is about a couple, domiciled in Barcelonawho were staying at the premises coinciding with the ‘bridge’ of the Constitution and the Immaculate Conception.

«Although no hypothesis can be ruled out yet, the most probable cause of the death of these two people could be carbon monoxide inhalation», as pointed out by the Government Subdelegation in Soria.









In addition to the health services and Benemérita agents, firefighters from the Soria Provincial Council also intervened in the event in Medinaceli.