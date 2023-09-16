Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:59 p.m.



The National Police investigates the death of an elderly woman in Oviedo. The woman’s body was found in her apartment located in the Ciudad Naranco neighborhood and was found after her daughter fell out of the window into an interior patio.

The agents received a call at 4 p.m. this afternoon warning that a person had rushed through the interior patio of Augusto Junquera 30 in Ciudad Naranco. When the police arrived at the building, they found the elderly woman deceased inside the house and her injured daughter in the patio, who was taken to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA).

At that time, a special device was set up with Judicial and Scientific and made available to the judicial authority. The causes of death are being investigated.