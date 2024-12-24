The commotion continues in Granada after an 11-month-old baby died this Monday in a house fire in which Eight other people were also injured.. At the moment the causes of the event are unknown and the National Police has opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened, as well as under what circumstances the minor’s death occurred.

Apparently, according to several neighbors who witnessed the flames, the family that lived in the burned house tried to save the baby by taking him out the window to move it to another balcony. Thus, the police are now investigating whether the baby fell from the balcony precisely at that moment when the family was trying to save his life.

The events occurred on the seventh floor of a block located on Henríquez Jorquera Street. After 11:30 a.m., the 112 Emergency Center received a notice alerting of the fire and several emergency units immediately moved. Firefighters, National Police and Local Police, who also requested the presence of several ambulances.





Although the causes are unknown, everything indicates that the fire originated in the living room of the home. It was the neighbors of the rest of the plants who gave the notice. “When we arrived at the place what we found It is a very developed firewith a large thermal load,” declared a Firefighters official.

Several victims had to be treated for smoke inhalation and four of them had to be kept safe in an adjacent room until the flames were put out. Among the injured are two Firefighters who suffered burns to various parts of their bodies.

After the events, the baby was transferred to a children’s hospital, where he finally died. National Police agents assigned to the Granada Homicide Group are now investigating this accidental death.