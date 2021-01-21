The Civil Guard has opened an investigation following the death of a worker who fell this Tuesday from the roof of a warehouse in Santiago de la Ribera. The man, a resident of San Pedro del Pinatar and a Spanish national, died yesterday at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where he was admitted in a very serious condition.

The Benemérita and the Labor Inspectorate are now investigating the conditions in which the middle-aged operator was developing his work and whether he had adequate security measures. Investigators made a first visual inspection at the scene of the accident and are now taking statements from witnesses to try to clarify the circumstances of the death, according to sources from the body.

The accident occurred this Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., in an industrial warehouse on Bartolomé Paños Pérez street, next to the facilities of the General Air Academy. A witness alerted the Local Police of San Javier that a man had suffered a fall. The agents who traveled to the place found that the roof of the ship had given way and the man had rushed from a height of about twenty feet. The worker – who was unconscious upon the arrival of the agents – was, apparently, pouring rubber on the corrugated iron on the roof of the warehouse when part of it opened and the man rushed to the ground, as sources explained close to the case.

The man, who was treated ‘in situ’ by the paramedics of an ambulance, was transferred to Los Arcos hospital. From there, given his seriousness, he was transferred to La Arrixaca hospital, in Murcia. His family informed the Civil Guard yesterday of his death.