Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 18:35



The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the death of a 59-year-old woman, a resident of Nogueira de Ramuín (Ourense), who hours before was found unconscious and semi-naked in San Miguel do Campo.

According to sources from the emergency services, she is a resident of Requeixo who a neighbor found in that state early this Wednesday morning.

After this, this particular person sent the notice to 112 Galicia and a device was activated in which Urxencias Sanitarias-061 and the Armed Institute intervened.

The woman, whose nationality is still being investigated, died a few hours after being transferred to the Ourense University Hospital Complex (CHUO).