The Civil Guard investigates the death of a mare that was found shot in the Serra da Groba, in the Pontevedra municipality of Baiona.

According to sources familiar with the event, the owner of the animal filed a complaint for an alleged case of animal abuse.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Sunday near the Baíña area. For its part, the Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the event.

The mare would have five years old and she would have been pregnantaccording to The Voice of Galicia. The body was found early this Sunday morning by the president of the Serra da Groba Horse Association: “They killed her up, in the high mountains, because these animals do not go down to private areas. Apparently they shot her from the road,” he says.

“I found him with his paws up and I stopped the car immediately and that’s when I saw him. It had to be at night or in the morningbecause yesterday afternoon I passed by that same place and it was not there,” says the president.