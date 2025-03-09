The National Police investigates the Firearm death of a man who was morning this Sunday was abandoned in the immediate vicinity of the Emergency Service of the Motril Hospital for two hooded people.

As confirmed by the National Police sources, the investigation began after receiving About 1:30 hours From the morning from Saturday to Sunday the notice that two hooded people had left the lifeless body of a man with a shot next to a park located on Isla Cíes de Motril street, just 100 meters from the emergency door of the Santa Ana de Motril Hospital.

The police, who have opened an investigation to clarify the facts, The place is unaware where the event and causes could be produced.

The deceased, who presented A shot with entrance and exit by the back and chestwas transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute to be practiced by autopsy, which will determine the exact causes of death.

As reported by the place, in the area there were A big stir by him Large police device deployed in the immediate vicinity of where the lifeless body was found.