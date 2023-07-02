The death of a man during a single party in Conil de la Frontera, Spainhas opened an investigation by the Civil Guard of Cádiz.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the man celebrating his bachelor party fell from a balcony.

According to Benemérita sources, the fianceoriginally from Malaga, He was celebrating with a group of friends in Conil de la Frontera.

According to the first indications, the young man began to feel bad, so his companions took him back to the place where they were staying in Spain.

As the group returned to the street, the man stayed resting in the room.

When his friends returned, they found a shocking scene: the young man’s body lay lifeless on the sidewalk.

They immediately alerted the emergency services, who could only confirm their tragic death.

The corpse was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cádiz, to carry out an autopsy and determine the exact causes of his death. death.

In parallel, the Civil Guard has launched an investigation to clarify the details surrounding this death.