Agents from the National Police Station in Cartagena have opened an investigation to try to clarify the causes why a 61-year-old man died on Wednesday in the car park of the Santa María del Rosell Hospital, while parking his car.

Sources from the aforementioned body explained that the event occurred a few minutes before eleven thirty in the morning. The man, a Spanish national, “was trying to park his vehicle in the outdoor parking lot and, after doing several maneuvers, he got nervous and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.”

“He collapsed in the back of the rehabilitation area of ​​the hospital and was taken by ambulance to the emergency room, where he died,” indicated sources from the Health Area II.

According to the National Police, local police officers witnessed what happened and notified the police station. And, after the resuscitation maneuvers were in vain, the forensic doctor certified the death. After the corresponding authorization from the judge on duty, the Institute of Legal Medicine undertook to carry out the autopsy.

Sources close to the case indicated that the investigators are trying to clarify whether the man suffered a problem related to the coronavirus. When being treated by the Emergency Medical Unit (UME), he was subjected to a test for Covid -19 and tested positive. And, apparently, he had an appointment in Radiology to be referred to the “respiratory circuit by Covid.”