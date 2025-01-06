The Civil Guard of Valencia investigate the death of a man after being hit this Sunday by a train Suburbs between Alfafar and Catarroja. The event occurred near the Alfafar sports center, according to sources from the armed institute.

For its part, the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) has reported that a SAMU ambulance and its medical equipment It has only been able to confirm the death of the man, whose age is unknown at this time.

Renfe has indicated that the event occurred at 1:00 p.m. when a train was passing by. had left Gandia and which was destined for Valencia. The event has also affected line C2 towards Xàtiva.

According to Cercanías Valencia on its social network X, due to a “interception“of a person at an unauthorized point on the road, traffic has had to stop between Catarroja and Alfafar.

Initially, the circulation has been restored partially between both towns on a single road, which has caused delays in both directions. The train resumed circulation at around 2:35 p.m. after the judicial authority allowed it. At 3:21 p.m. the trains were already running on both tracks normally.