An Instruction Court of Cartagena has opened criminal investigation proceedings to try to clarify whether the death of Baltasar Herrero Giménez, a 55-year-old neighbor known for his work as a salesman for the ONCE in Alameda de San Antón, is related to an alleged Medical negligence. The man died at his home on Sunday, March 28, five days after an accident with his motorcycle and three days after discharge from the Santa Lucía Hospital.

His daughter, Tania, told LA TRUTH that the man suffered injuries to his legs, when he was run over on Paseo Alfonso XIII, in front of the San Isidoro and Santa Florentina schools, by a car that “ran the traffic light in Juan Fernández.” It was around ten in the morning and I was going to buy train tickets for a union meeting in Madrid.

They took him by ambulance to the hospital, where he stayed for about 48 hours. In the evening, “my father called my mother and told her that he could be discharged if he wanted. But my mother, who was not allowed in [por la pandemia]He answered no; that, because of the little they told him, he was not here to leave. The next day my father couldn’t speak because they had to sedate him, ”Tania continued.

On Thursday they sent him home. “Her body was black, with a clot so big that her leg looked like a pregnant belly, but without drainage. They told him he was fine, but the paper says that they did not perform any test, except a CT scan, “he added.

For the next five days his father was “fine, albeit in great pain.” And about seven in the morning on Sunday, “he asked my mother to take him to the bathroom, because he was dizzy, he snored about three times, foamed at the mouth” and died.

The toilets of 112 could not do anything. And, after the Judicial Police intervened, the judge on duty ordered the autopsy. Pending the report from the Institute of Legal Medicine, he has requested information from the health authorities.

Health: «Tests and treatment»



Sources from Health Area II lamented the death and assured that Baltasar “was assisted at all times with the necessary means in the Emergency Room.” They pointed out that “different tests were carried out, including a brain scan, several X-rays and laboratory tests, and that the orthopedic surgeon saw him four times, in addition to other doctors.” In addition, “he was given coagulation treatment and spent more than 48 hours under observation.”

Already “once stable and as a mutual patient, she took him home” with all the indications for treatment at home and response to symptoms.