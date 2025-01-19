The Civil Guard investigate the death of a 56-year-old man after fall in one irrigation ditch in Sot de Chera (Valencia) around 11:00 p.m. this Saturday, in an area affected by the Dana. This is Óscar Gregorio, councilor of the municipal Corporation.

Several neighbors performed resuscitation maneuvers to try to save his life, to no avail, while the emergency medical services arrived.

Apparently, the Sant Antoni festival was being celebrated in the municipality and the victim went out to fight some children that they played in an orange grove and was hit in an area where there is a wall knocked down by the floods last October. One of them gave the alert about the fatal accident.

He mayor from Sot de Chera, Thomas Cerverahas specified that the deceased was the municipal spokesman of the PSPVand which, in addition, was part of the association that organizes the bonfires of San Anton.









For this reason, the Sot de Chera City Council will decree three days of mourning starting this Monday, in addition to suspend the festivities of San Sebastián, second patron saint of the municipality along with San Antón. “It is a tragedy, an unfortunate accident,” lamented Cervera.

The first mayor has indicated that, on the night of the accident, the councilor had prepared, together with the association, a party for the patron saint festivities in the yard of the schoolwhich had a wall “that had been torn down as a result of the damage.”

«The patio itself is used by the children and this area overlooks an orange orchard. Then, it seems that he and another classmate went down to tell the minors to stop playing and, when they returned, he went out along the outside of the wall. I understand that he took a wrong foot, because it was already a black night, and it was a fall of almost two meters. So, what would have been a broken arm, he was unlucky enough to hit his head with a stone and die instantly,” he detailed.

This was the town’s “first celebration” after the floods of October 29. “The people are dismayed. After what we have experienced recently, this has hit us doubly, it is a tragedy,” he expressed.

The removal of the body occurred around 1:00 a.m. this Sunday, as reported by the Armed Institute.

For her part, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, in statements to the media this Sunday during her visit to the Poyo ravine area, stated that “we must let the investigation by the Civil Guard continue its course”.

Bernabé has indicated that “it seems that the person fell and that fall caused his death” and has highlighted that “it is not known if the ditch is in conditions» after the dana of last October 29. “There are open proceedings,” he stressed.