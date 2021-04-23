This Friday Corporal FPB, 35, stationed at the Aizoain barracks, has passed away (Navarre). The military man was admitted in a very serious condition in the Pamplona hospital center after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 7.

As reported by the Government of Navarra in a statement, the Pharmacovigilance Center of the Department of Health has received a notification of a “adverse event with fatal outcome” of a person who had been immunized with the Anglo-Swedish remedy.

Headaches and discomfort

As detailed the regional Executive, the soldier has died after suffering “a cerebral sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia and cerebral hemorrhage. “Once the event was known, the current protocols have been followed and the death has been reported to both the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) as well as the rest of Autonomous Pharmacovigilance Centers to proceed with an investigation of the facts.

For its part, Spanish Troop and Sailor Association (ATME), explained that after his vaccination, Corporal “suffered severe headaches and severe discomfort, which forced him to go to the medicine cabinet service and later to the emergency services of a health center, from which he was referred to the clinic where he died “.

Solidarity and support

Before confirming the death, Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense, showed her pain and solidarity with the family of the military. That same sentiment was expressed by the Army, which he offered his support to those close to him.