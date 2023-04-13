Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 8:00 p.m.



| Updated 9:43 p.m.



The Councilor for Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera, has been summoned to testify on June 15 at 10:30 am in the Investigating Court number 2 of Orihuela accused of an alleged crime of continued prevarication. According to the letter signed by the anti-corruption prosecutor Felipe Briones, the mayor of Ciudadanos would have pressured the company Zaplana Caselles, awarded the road maintenance, conservation and repair contract in Orihuela Costa, through a subordinate, to execute orders outside the specifications of the contract in exchange for expediting the payment of invoices for services already provided.

In the letter to which LA VERDAD has had access, the company’s manager referred to judicial authorities that the councilor refused to sign invoices that were presented to him despite having the agreement signed by the two municipal technicians in charge of monitoring compliance of the contract and alleging on several occasions “lack of required documentation”.

According to the complainant, given that, month after month, Noguera refused to pay the bills on November 22, 2022, the Zaplana Caselles employee in charge of the contract decided to record the conversation he had with one of the municipal supervisors designated ‘after the fact ‘ by the Councilor for Infrastructures.

The content of the recording shows how the official, at the request of Noguera, asks the company to carry out tasks unrelated to the contract, knowing that “this is wrong” and “not right”, but that, in exchange, the Department would agree to “expedite” the payment of outstanding invoices. Thus, otherwise, they would continue to delay, forcing the company to resort to the courts, despite the company being, the letter affects, “providing the service properly and without any breach.”

Thus, the letter states that councilor Ángel Noguera, despite repeatedly having favorable reports from the technicians and the Intervention to pay the invoices, deliberately decided not to sign them and keep them in a drawer.

In addition, the prosecutor points out that Noguera replaced the first two technical supervisors of the contract with two people chosen directly by him. An “illegitimate” decision that made one of those relieved even ask to be relieved of contract supervision and finally take leave “due to anxiety.”

“I will not resume said work in any case until the mayor’s office takes the necessary measures to protect my professional performance, guaranteeing the non-interference of temporary or contracted personnel in its development, nor allowing the Department of Infrastructures to cast doubts on my professionalism” , alleged the dismissed official.

Thus, the company denounces that the two people chosen by Noguera have continued to obstruct the payment of invoices. Even, the letter abounds, one of them gave orders “orally before his refusal to give them in writing” to the Zaplana Caselles workforce “indicating where they should go and what they should do, relying on instructions received by the Councilor and without authorization from the awardee.”

There is even a recording of a conversation with the former mayor, Emilio Bascuñana (PP), in which he acknowledges that Noguera’s work and intention has been to paralyze, annoy and boycott the contract and that “the Intervention has asked him on several occasions to or sign the bills or reject them.”

Last August, once the PP was evicted after the motion of censure, the popular municipal group filed a complaint letter along the same lines as the mercantile one, censuring these alleged irregularities in the management of this contract.

Second open cause



This case is not the first that Ángel Noguera has faced in the Oriolan courts. Already in October of last year, the councilor for Infrastructures himself and the councilor from the same group, Luisa Boné, were called under investigation for another alleged crime of prevarication in the management of the maintenance and conservation contract for the parks and gardens of Orihuela Costa. Last March 13 was the day they had to go to give a statement in the Plaza Santa Lucía for these events, but then the lawyers’ strike forced the postponement of the summons.

Precisely the leader of the formation that presented this latest complaint, Karlos Bernabé, has been one of the first to speak out publicly. “Obviously this is anything but amazing. We have been saying it for years, there are rivers in the Orihuela City Council that make too much noise not to carry (a lot) of water, ”the Cambiemos councilor was dispatched.

“The mayoress must do what the PP did not do: stop it immediately,” he demanded. «Our land and wealth cannot continue to be stained by the usual chieftaincy. For Orihuela to advance, these ballasts must be released, and quickly ».