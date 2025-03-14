The 14 -year -old student went to the police station with her parents a few days ago and the family and women’s unit investigates the facts, while the teacher has also declared

The Family and Women’s Unit of the Provincial Police Station of Burgos (UFAM) investigates a possible case of sexual abuse of a teacher to a student of the ESO of an institute of the capital. According to the child, 14, the teacher He kissed her on the lips without her consent and surprisingly. The National Police have already made a statement to both and the proceedings are already in the hands of the Instructor Court. Besides, The General Directorate of Education has also opened expedientE for this matter.

In information published by the Diario de Burgos and collected by the Iical Agency, the student denounced at the police station that the events date back to the last month of school during school, more specifically during the recreation time. The child went down to the patio and once there he noticed that he had left the mobile phone in the class, so he went to look for the janitor to open the door and be able to recover it.

When he was about to return, he passed near a room reserved for teachers, where the denounced came from, who, always according to the girl’s story, approached her, He grabbed her face and kissed her lips without her consent. As soon as the facts occur, the complainant hit him a push and ran to the patio.