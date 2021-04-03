In the midst of a very worrying increase in coronavirus cases and the high occupancy of intensive care beds, the Chilean health authorities are investigating the possible existence of a new strain.

Chile reported for the second consecutive day more than 8 thousand new cases, upon reporting 8,028 infections in the last 24 hours after the record number of 8,112 patients was reached on Friday.

The authorities take extreme resources by expanding beds in ICUs (intensive therapies), given that the number of people who have required hospitalization reached 2,867 people this Saturday, of which 2,460 are supported by mechanical ventilation.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, there is a total of 199 critical beds available on the integrated Covid network.

The Chilean Minister of Health, Enrique Paris. Photo: DPA.

Some communes in the Metropolitan region extended the vaccination against the coronavirus to Saturday and Sunday, in order to speed up immunization.

The Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, was asked if there is a “Chilean strain”, in addition to the British and Brazilian ones already detected in the country, that explain the rise in infections.

The highest health authority responded that “the Public Security Institute (ISP) is sequencing all suspected variants, with the support of the Ministry of Sciences.”

“So far two have been detected and as of next week 500 samples will be sequenced – double what was done until now – to detect new strains that could explain this increase in infections, “he explained.

With the 8,028 new cases this Saturday, 1,019,478 SARS-CoV2 patients have been confirmed in the country, of which 44,584 remain active, that is, carriers of the virus that are capable of transmitting it.

The Department of Statistics and Information of the Ministry of Health (DEIS) confirmed 103 deaths from causes associated with the coronavirus, bringing the number of victims of the pandemic to 23,524 people.

For comparison, on Saturday of last week there were 66 deaths registered by the relevant agencies and 7,588 reported infections.

The laboratories reported the results of 70,458 PCR tests, which showed a national positivity of the last 24 hours of 11.09%, while the positivity in the Metropolitan region was 12%.

On whether there is a collapse in the country’s emergency systemAfter the press confirmed that the ambulances must wait to be able to leave the patients, the Health Minister said that he did not know that there was waiting in the ambulance care services.

The Undersecretary of Healthcare Networks, Alberto Dougnac, pointed out that “there are 3,900 intensive beds, which implies enormous pressure on the emergency services,” however, he stressed that “we have a protocol to derive the emergency systems from which has allowed us not to see the clogging that occurred last year “, alluding to the first wave of June 2020.

In this second wave, emergency cases urgently young adults who need to be intubated given the ferocity with which the virus has attacked him. Health personnel are not only physically exhausted but also extremely emotionally tired.

With information from Ansa.