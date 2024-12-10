They investigate the appearance of a body in a paper container at the A Coruña recycling plant

The National Police has opened an investigation into the appearance of a body, belonging to a man, in a paper and cardboard recycling container in A Coruña.

This has been confirmed by sources consulted by Europa Press, who have explained that it appeared this morning and that it was discovered at the facilities of the Utramic company, on the San Pedro de Visma highway, when the workers proceeded to empty one of the trucks that provide the collection service.

It remains to be confirmed where the body comes from, since the service is provided not only in the municipality of A Coruña, but also in other areas, other sources have stated.

The National Police officers remained at the scene until noon, cordoning off the area and taking over the investigation of this event.