The two alleged harassers of Alberto Fernández’s partner, Fabiola Yáñez, who had been denounced last year, sThey will be investigated by the justice next week. The head of Agencia Nova, Mario casalongue, is accused of the contraventions of discrimination, dissemination of intimate images and digital harassment, and the crime of concealment. In turn, to the influencer Eduardo Miguel Prestofelippo, “The Presto”, They accuse him of harassing Yáñez.

Casalongue must testify before the Buenos Aires prosecutor’s office of Daniela Dupuy on Monday, April 12 at 11, and “El Presto” on Tuesday, April 13 at 11.

Let’s go from front to back: The Presto was denounced by Yáñez’s lawyer, Juan Pablo Fioribello, by a post on YouTube on June 10. “This is information disseminated with real malice knowing its falsehood and with total nonchalance about such circumstances, which clearly affects my good name and honor, information that causes very serious damage, configuring a modality of gender-based violence of a discriminatory nature, which affects the dignity of women victims creating intimidation, hostility, degradation, humiliation and an offensive environment in public spaces, legitimizing unequal treatment and building reproductive socio-cultural patterns of inequality and generators of violence in the context of gender violence, “says the complaint.

“The video that is denounced was nourished by information used by the Nova News Agency, owned by the accused Mario Cassalongue, and that the justice ordered to de-index the search engines.” According to the complaint, the images and concepts for which Casalongue had been punished and later reproduced El Presto, “They created in the victim a state of disturbance, fear and annoying her spirits.”

For the Buenos Aires offense judge María Araceli González, the publications broadcast by the ElPrestoOK channel constitute prima facie the contraventions of ddiscrimination, non-consensual dissemination of intimate images and digital harassment of the Contraventional Code, “which, in addition, are given in a context of symbolic media and workplace violence against women“.

The justice reiterated the order to lower the notes and posts of the networks, “given the impossibility of demanding that Google comply with the required measure, because it is a company based abroad and there is no regulation that allows it.”

“The reported publication refers to Mrs. Fabiola Yañez with offensive and discriminatory terms such as “Michifus” and “parasite”, in turn referring to the fact that she would sleep with men for money, publishing in turn photographs of their private parts. These publications were made knowing that they were false and with total unconcern in relation to the real affectation that they may cause on the name and honor of the complainant, “the judge justified.

Article 6. inc. “F” of National Law 26,485 stipulates as media violence against women “that publication or dissemination of messages and stereotyped images through any mass media, which directly or indirectly promote the exploitation of women or their images, insult, defame, discriminate, dishonor, humiliate or violates the dignity of women, as well as the use of women, adolescents and girls in pornographic messages and images, legitimizing unequal treatment or constructing socio-cultural patterns that reproduce inequality or generators of violence against women ”.

The lawyer Juan Pablo Fioribello, defender of Fabiola Yañez.

According to judicial sources ClarionEl Presto -which appeared on several occasions with opposition leaders such as Patricia Bullrich- had to be located with a drone to be able to notify it in Córdoba of its summons to testify this Tuesday.

The head of the Nova Agency, Mario Casalongue, Yáñez had denounced him in April of last year for the dissemination on his website of several supposedly defamatory notes towards him. The editor did not obey the precautionary order to download and de-index those publications, and the accusation of harassment – which has already been brought to trial – added another complaint for disobedience.

That second court order ended up breaking Casalongue’s resistance. However, last December Fioribello again denounced the alleged violation of the precautionary measures ordered by Judge María Araceli Martínez, who had ordered “the removal, blocking and de-indexing of offending publications of which she is a victim.” He will be investigated for this new complaint next Tuesday.

But this time the notes that were being claimed were no longer so clearly “offensive.” According to the titles of each one, the controversial Nova Agency wondered “Who finances the first lady’s press team?”; “With reason so much exposure, Fabiola Yáñez sounds to top the list of the Frente de Todos en Misiones”; “Fabiola Yáñez already proclaims herself an official” or “The first lady visited, dressed for a party, a rural area of ​​Chaco where there is no potable water.”

Neither Fioribello nor his partner Mariano lizardo wanted to answer the questions of this newspaper, but sources of the investigation clarified that Casalongue “has a ban on naming and referring to Fabiola by any means, even to speak well. “With optimal results so far, Fioribello was personally chosen by Alberto Fernández to represent your partner.

Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yáñez before the coffin of Diego Maradona, in the Casa Rosada. Photo Telam.

Walking a fine line, justice must assess whether Nova’s latest publications are a sign of unacceptable aggression and contempt for the president’s partner, or if they are political information and opinions, whose dissemination should not suffer prior censorship.

If found guilty, the alleged harassers could be subject to a main penalty of 40 days of effective arrest, plus the obligation to attend a Workshop of the “Training Program in Prevention of Discriminatory Practices” dictated by INADI and pay the costs of all the judicial process.

