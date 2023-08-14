Monday, August 14, 2023, 6:49 p.m.



| Updated 7:03 p.m.

The Molina de Segura Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the alleged group rape of a minor under 15 years of age in Ceutí, sources close to the investigation told LA VERDAD. The attack apparently occurred in the early hours of Sunday during the festivities that were held in the town. So far there have been no arrests.

The alleged sexual assault would have taken place around two in the morning on Sunday, when the minor, a native of Molina de Segura, according to the same sources, was in the botellón area that is organized every night of the festivities next to ‘the bars’, in front of the area of ​​the Casa Pintada and the Cannery. There the teenager contacted a group of young people, apparently all of legal age. It was in that enclave where, presumably, these young people would have carried out the group rape.

The attack was reported to the Molina Civil Guard, which has already launched an investigation to clarify the details of the attack and try to find those responsible as soon as possible.