On board a boat without a registration number, hooded and collecting fishing nets in the middle of the Estacio de La Manga channel. In this way, agents of the San Javier Local Police surprised two men who were carrying out this totally prohibited activity last Friday at dawn.

The poachers were recorded while they were collecting fishing gear from a small boat, just as they were passing under the drawbridge. Despite the requests of the local police, located on one of the banks of the canal, to deliver the fish and identify themselves, the poachers ignored it and headed towards the Mar Menor.

Fishing in this area is prohibited by a specific regulation of the Autonomous Community that explicitly mentions that it is forbidden to fish “in the Estacio de La Manga channel, which includes the area between the entrance of the Mediterranean to the mouth of the Sea Less”.

In addition to the specific ban on this channel, this violation coincides with the fragile situation of the Mar Menor and its ecosystem, polluted by excess nutrients, which has caused the death of several tons of fish and crustaceans in the salty lagoon in recent weeks. .

Both the Civil Guard and the Local Police of San Javier annually draw up dozens of reports of denunciations of poachers, which are placed on both banks of the canal with their rods to take advantage of the passage of gilthead seabream in spawning season. However, it is very rare, practically unprecedented, to see fishermen casting their nets in the middle of the river, a very serious offense that is already being investigated by agents of the Benemérita.