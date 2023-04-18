Monday, April 17, 2023, 9:10 p.m.



Updated 10:06 p.m.

The dream turned into a nightmare. The tranquility that usually reigns in Alhama CF ElPozo, the first women’s football club in the Region of Murcia that has been able to compete in the First Division, was blown up this Monday, after publishing two Catalan newspapers in unison, ‘Mundo Deportivo ‘ and ‘El Periódico’, which the coach and founder of the club, Randri García, 43, has been denounced for alleged harassment and degrading treatment of his players. In both reports it is ensured that the coach from Alhama would have even sent a photo of a sexual nature via WhatsApp to the entire locker room, including an underage player on the team.

The FUTPRO union, an association made up exclusively of women soccer players, received a complaint a few months ago from a soccer player who is still part of the squad with very serious accusations against Randri García. This player is not the Argentine Mariela Coronel, although it has been speculated that she is the complainant. The veteran midfielder was sacked at Christmas and left the club in a bad way. She has been in litigation ever since with Alhama, but for labor and contractual reasons that have nothing to do with the facts now denounced.

The fact is that Randri García is being investigated by FUTPRO for alleged inappropriate behavior in the day-to-day life of the team. According to the complainant, the coach regularly insults the soccer players, even calling them “fat” and laughing at the physique of some. According to the version of this player, whose name has not been revealed but would have been under Randri García’s command for many seasons, sexist insults, disrespect for homosexual players and humiliating treatment are part of the ‘modus operandi’ of the coach of the team alhameño.

Sources from the azulón club denied all the facts to LA VERDAD and asked for “respect” for a Randri García who is the alma mater of a project that has always stood out for its humility and closeness. The first team is fighting for permanence in the season of its debut in the F League and in its last home games it has been very supported by fans that have filled the Guadalentín stands. The subsidiary achieved promotion to First National this Sunday.

In the club they assure that “there is no complaint” and that “this has been set up only to hurt and crush a person.” They add that “if there was a photo they would have already shown it.” Sources close to the entity acknowledge that “there have always been tensions” between the coach and some soccer players, but no one expected that something like this would blow up the peace of a team that will play a key game in Bilbao this Friday.

His father is the president and his wife, the coordinator Randri García is everything at Alhama. His father, Antonio García-Águila, is the club’s president. And his wife, the former Murcian player Tamara García, is the club’s coordinator. None wanted to make statements yesterday and the three referred to the statement that the entity published on its Twitter account. “We warn that much of the information that is being published is not true and that the club launched an internal investigation into the events a few days ago… We ask for the utmost respect for the investigation, whose conclusions will be made known to those interested in due course. », highlights the Alhama in his note. The team trains this Tuesday morning, at 10:30 a.m., at the Guadalentín Complex.