The Investigating Court 4 of Cartagena has ordered the referral of the Civil Guard report to the Dean Court and the Prosecutor’s Office on the dragging of water contaminated by heavy metals from the Los Blancos hazardous waste landfill to various agricultural plots in Llano del Beal, also cataloged as organically grown. The objective is to clarify whether the companies linked to the farms and the regional Administration have committed any crime.

With this separate piece, the magistrate who is investigating the lack of sealing of waste transferred from a site near the town to a cutting in 2005 seeks to clarify possible criminal liability in the fields of the environment and food safety.

In an order, it indicates the need to know “whether the facts related to the application, processing and obtaining of the organic product certificate, despite its cultivation on land allegedly contaminated with high doses of heavy metals, could constitute a crime”.

Judge Raúl Sánchez Conesa orders that testimony be deduced from a report from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard, for delivery to the appropriate court. This is a document in which Civil Guard agents verified, in October, the existence of “very high” concentrations of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium, zinc and copper. In the case of lead, the taking of samples on the ground revealed an “unacceptable magnitude for agricultural development”, as established by current regulations.

He has already asked the Community to initiate the possible withdrawal of the certificate, as well as the declaration of the soil as contaminated



Subsequently, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the court to stop any cultivation. In addition, given the risks to the environment (among other things for the Mar Menor) and to health, he urged to request the declaration of contaminated soil on those lands from the General Directorate for the Environment of the Autonomous Community; that the technical unit of the State Attorney General’s Office prepare new analytical reports; and that the company Portmán Golf, owner of the Los Blancos landfill, cover the deposit.

At the end of November, the judge established “the immediate suspension of all agricultural work” on the plots, as well as “the marketing of the products grown on them for human or animal consumption”, until the soils have not been decontaminated. .

The stoppage, he indicated, “must be processed, verified and supervised” by the Community, “after the appropriate procedures and declarations, where appropriate.” He also demanded that the results of the Seprona report be transferred to the general directorates of Plant Health and Environmental Quality, “for the withdrawal, if applicable, of the accreditation as organic crops” to the owners of the land; and “to initiate, where appropriate, the procedures for declaring the soil as contaminated.”

Urges Seprona to review the Los Blancos landfill and other land due to health and environmental risks



protect consumers



“With the precautionary measure, it is about protecting potential consumers of the products grown in the affected plots, in the face of a very high risk of suffering serious diseases,” explained the judge.

Now, he has requested that Seprona inform him about “the projects and works planned or carried out” by Portmán Golf “and their adaptation to the purpose of the judicial mandate.” This covers what is related to the sealing of waste and the elimination of leachate in some plots attached to the old site of the Jenny Raft. There, the Community, current owner of the farm, also carries out sealing works by court order.

The judge has also requested a “corporate and/or commercial investigation” on Portmán Golf, in relation to the contamination of nearby lots during the transfer of the remains.