The National Court has begun to investigate the possibility that four wineries in Valdepeñas (Ciudad Real) have sold as crianza, reserva and gran reserva wines varieties that did not really enjoy that qualification, under the criteria of the Protected Designation of Origin ( PDO) of Valdepeñas. Apparently, these wines “did not meet the production requirements, neither in the minimum period of aging, nor in the permanence in oak barrels nor in the bottle.”

The process has been opened after Judge José Luis Calama has admitted to processing a complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate whether the Félix Solís, García Carrión, Bodegas Navarro López and Bodegas Fernando Castro wineries (as well as their administrators) have been able to commit those crimes. In an order dated April 5, the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 4 admits the complaint in case the facts constitute the crimes of misleading advertising, fraud and documentary falsification.

The complaint presented, argues the judge, shows how the labels of the marketed bottles indicate that their content is wine of the characteristics “reserve or great reserve” and such specification is a “relevant and misleading” information on the characteristics of the product directed to the consumer, since the content of such bottles “has been produced without having respected the barrel aging times indicated in the specifications”.

In the order, it agrees to issue a request to the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) and to the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the Police to carry out procedures in order to continue with the investigation and be able to know the sales of these wineries between 2010 and 2019, both inclusive. You want to know both the sales and the categories of these wines (crianza, reserva or gran reserva), and the number of bottles, as well as the sale prices.

The judge recalls that the complaint is directed specifically against Félix Solís SL, Félix Solís Avantis SA and Félix Solís Yáñez in his capacity as CEO and chairman of the board of directors of both; J. García Carrión SA, Grupo Vinartis SA, and José García Carrión Jordán in his capacity as sole administrator; Bodegas Navarro López SL and Francisco Navarro López in their capacity as sole administrator; as well as against Bodegas Fernando Castro SL, Fernando Castro Alcarazo and Fernando Castro Parrilla in their capacity as joint administrators.

It points out that these denounced companies “have been operating in the wine sector for years, and the very account of punishable events places them in an important and lawful business activity, combining legal and criminal activity.”

This criminal activity would have materialized “in the placing on the market of quantities of wine with the Protected Denomination of Origin Valdepeñas above those declared to the corresponding Regulatory Council, without complying with the production conditions that such denomination requires and, therefore, not responding to the quality set forth in the labeling of the bottled wine itself.

The judge also points out that the facts reported in the complaint by the Public Ministry are supported by the existence of disciplinary proceedings from the Ministry of Agriculture, in relation to the investigation of the administrative body in charge of wine control. “Indeed, the fact that the wineries declare to the regional administration a quantity of wine sold to customers and that they declare different quantities, much higher than those declared by the wineries, is an indication of a lack of traceability of the wine, thus as of irregularities in the commercialization ”, he says.