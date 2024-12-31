The National Police investigates four teenagers between 14 and 17 years old suspects of jihadism and prepare an attack against a basilica in Elche, within an operation that has reached the National Court through judicial means.

Agents from the Central Information Brigade have participated in the four arrests and those arrested have been boarding schools in a center of minors in Madrid, as anticipated Information.

According to the investigations, in a drawing confiscated from one of the alleged jihadists, a tower or dome is seen that fuels the hypothesis of an attack on a Catholic religious temple in the city of Elche, where the young people who may have been recruited by radical jihadism reside. It could be the Basilica of Santa María, as published elconfidencial.esalthough there is no official confirmation and the proceedings are under summary secrecy.

In 2025 the Jubilee Year will be celebrated and the 75th anniversary of the Dogma of the Assumption will also be commemorated, which suggests that this church was targeted for the possible attack.









The police deployment from Madrid to Elche has developed discreetly with researchers of countryman and with strict security measures, without giving hardly any information to the families of the adolescents investigated and after several records homes, on December 19. Mobile phones and computer equipment were seized, given that the suspects were captured for jihadism through social networks.