The Court of First Instance and Instruction of Briviesca (Burgos) investigates the ex -abaded of the monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado, Laura García de Viedmafor a crime of undue appropriation derived from a gold sales operation carried out last January, specifically 1.73 kilos valued at 130,000 euros.

García de Viedma went to the Court on Wednesday after receiving a notification of Investigate appearanceas confirmed by Florentino Aláez, one of the lawyers who carries the defense of the group of religious excommunicated in June after announcing his departure from the Catholic Church.

The imputation of Laura García de Viedma for a crime of improper appropriation derives from the investigation opened by the National Police in Burgos last January After the sale of 1.73 kilos of goldworth 130,000 euros, in a trade specialized in this type of sale operations.

It was the National Police that communicated to the archbishopric of Burgos that the exabadesa had acted as administrator of the assets of the monastery, when its administration capacity is questioned since the appointment of the archbishop, Mario Iceta, as a pontifical commissioner of the Cenobio de Belorado.

The police for the buying company also refrained from performing any action with the goods acquired Until the legitimate domain is accredited of this person on the objects indicated and gave transfer of the actions to the Court of Briviesca.

The lawyer Florentino Allaez has indicated that the exbadesa – out Isabel – welcomed her right not to declare that they do not have enough knowledge about the open cause, because for the moment “They have not been transmitted all the actions or documentation” collected in the summary, which has already been requested by the defense.

Aláez, who accompanied Laura García de Viedma in her appearance along with the other lawyer that represents them, Enrique García de Viedma, has confirmed that the investigation It is for a crime of improper appropriation, but He pointed out that they do not know exactly what is based on the suspicion that has led the judge to call to investigate the exclarisa.

“The information we have is a bit diffuse,” he insisted, and they do not know at what point in the gold sale operation, that they defend as legalthat possible crime is appreciated, hence they have requested all the information of the summary to study it and, from there, make decisions.

The lawyer indicates that “Surely” they will respond documentary To the imputation and that the affected herself will go to voluntarily declare and explain the operation of gold sale, while trusting that “everything is soon clarified and that the judge dictates self of dismissal.”

Gold as investment

The gold sales operation was carried out by former chance and his defense insists that It was in the name of the religious community And with his knowledge, as had previously been the purchase of gold in 2020, an operation carried out as an investment in the face of the financial instability of the moment and the lack of income derived from the pandemic.

The exabadesa lawyer explained that the purchase of gold in July and August 2020, worth 250,000 euros -of which was reported by the archbishopric of Burgos- was reflected in the accounting books of the convent, which are supervised by the Archdiocese, and it was a “formalized operation observing all the legal requirements”.

Sor Isabel herself, in videos provided by the press chief of the former religious, explained that in 2020 they decided Invest the money of shares and investment fundswhich was devaluing by the pandemic, in gold, an investment “would be to try to keep their savings and, thus, to have them when they needed them.

The fall in the sales of the workman for the restrictions of the pandemic, the closure of the lodge of Derio and the financial instability itself led them to make that decision, Sister Isabel insists, and in the absence of current liquidity, They have proceeded to the gold liquidation to pay urgent bills and address the new restaurant business in Arriondas (Asturias).