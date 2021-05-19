Leonardo Bonucci will not be able to play in the Italian Cup final tonight, but his knee problem is not the only one for him these days. As reported by the newspaper ‘Il Messaggero’, The prosecution of the Italian Football Federation opened an investigation into the activities of the World Soccer Agency of Alessandro Lucci, a representative of the defense, which they accused of “buying” players with pressure and promises, an issue that involved Kulusevski’s agents, Castrovilli and the former representative of Scamacca.

According to the ‘Assoagenti’ complaint, Lucci used the Juve defender to convince other players to change agents, with “constant messages, promises to improve contracts and also win the call to the Italian team”.

Bonucci, according to the accusations, was in charge of “pressuring” his teammates to join the World Soccer Agency, but he was not the only one. The supposed promise of a selection call, if confirmed, would also involve the FIGC, and the investigation of the federal prosecutor’s office was also born for that reason.