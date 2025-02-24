02/24/2025



An explosion has been registered within the Russia Consulate on Monday on Ambroise-Paraé Avenue in Marseille district (France). Shortly before eight in the morning a detonation has been heard in the place. Two Molotov cocktails hit the garden that the diplomatic building has, as the French television channel ‘BFMTV’ has advanced. No injuries have been registered according to the first information of the French media.

About thirty firefighters and police have been deployed to the scene. At the moment, the Ministry of Russia has described that it is a “terrorist attack” because it has “all characteristics.” Moscow has demanded exhaustive measures to France to investigate what happened.

This Saturday there was another attack, but this time with a white weapon in Mulhouse, in the French region of Alsace, with a detainee for the death of a person and four injured. The main suspect is an Algerian who was under monitoring by the anti -terrorist authorities and that had been designated up to ten times for deportation to the North African country. In addition, two brothers of the main suspect have been arrested.

On the other hand, the French government has announced that it will celebrate an interministerial council next Wednesday to address the issue of immigration control, as revealed by Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, in statements to the radio station of Europe 1. Government sources have clarified however that the appointment was already planned before.









The French president himself, Emmanuel Macron, described this incident on Saturday, while the Interior Minister has denounced that Algeria has not collaborated in the deportation of the suspect.