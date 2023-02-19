The Municipal Police of Pamplona investigates the alleged attempted kidnapping of a five-year-old boy yesterday Friday at the carnival festival site located in Parque de los Enamorados, in the Rochapea neighborhood. After the events, the minor’s parents filed a complaint with the police, according to ‘El Diario de Navarra’.

Around 8:00 p.m., the presence of the Municipal Police was requested in the area since a man had taken an 8-year-old boy in his arms and it seemed that he wanted to take him away from the premises.

The other minors who were with this child, including his older brother, who was the one who noticed the situation, booed and yelled at the man who finally left him on the ground and fled as the crowd began to gather. people.

The Municipal Police patrols went to the place to try to find the suspect and to give the appropriate explanations about his intentions, but they were unable to locate the suspect who was lost in the crowd.